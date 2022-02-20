Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit

The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the...
The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the requirement for a person to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.

House Speaker Mac McCutcheon said there is a good chance representatives will vote on the bill as early as Tuesday. The bill would do away with permits to carry a handgun in public under clothes or in a purse or bag.

Gun-rights groups argue that people shouldn’t have to get a permit and pay a fee to carry a handgun they legally own. Law enforcement officials argue that the permits provide a crucial tool to combat crime and enhance public safety.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to...
I-65 NB in Chilton County reopens after crash
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
Bundles of flowers surround Wheat's casket.
Celebration of life held for LaDarrien Wheat
A rendering of what the Alabama Farm Center would look like.
Multi-million dollar Alabama Farm Center project near Clanton now in doubt

Latest News

A school choice bill that could give parents $5,500 in state funds to send their child to...
School choice proposal goes to study group
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
DOJ rules Congressman Mo Brooks not acting in 'official capacity' during January 6 speech
U.S. District Court Judge suggests Brooks files a motion to dismiss from Jan. 6 lawsuit
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn