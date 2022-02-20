Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you buy Mary Kay products from local sellers in Montgomery, your makeup may soon be delivered in style.

On Thursday, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to Rebecca Strange, senior pink Cadillac sales director at Mary Kay. The car has long been a signifier for top selling consultants within the cosmetic company.

“The legacy of Mary Kay. This is honestly our trophy on wheels with our company, and to be able to drive a pink Cadillac is huge,” said Strange.

This pink Cadillac is one of roughly 1,400 on the road in the U.S.

