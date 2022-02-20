Montgomery woman celebrates 100th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In Montgomery, one woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Friends and family got together to celebrate Martha McCall’s 100th birthday. Family members from Florida, Tennessee, Maryland and Texas were at the celebration.

McCall is the matriarch of six children and more than 130 grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, which many of whom have learned their fair share of life lessons.

“Some things that she’s went through as you mentioned, I like the Jim Crow, the depression and all of that. She’s always taught us to treat others as equals no one is better than the other. And it was always love. Each and every one you know, as I say in the Bible, she is a great example of that. Like I said earlier, she’ll give you the shirt off her back. She will do any and everything for you,” said grandson Omar McCall.

