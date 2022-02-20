Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana

Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have...
Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. But the state senator behind the bill acknowledges that the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. But the state senator behind the bill acknowledges that the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved Democratic Sen. Bobby Singleton’s bill. It would make possession of less than two ounces of marijuana punishable by a civil fine instead of a criminal penalty.

An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Interstate 65 northbound in Chilton County is closed after a crash Saturday, according to...
I-65 NB in Chilton County reopens after crash
Bundles of flowers surround Wheat's casket.
Celebration of life held for LaDarrien Wheat
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
UA Vice President for Student Life arrested on solicitation charges
A rendering of what the Alabama Farm Center would look like.
Multi-million dollar Alabama Farm Center project near Clanton now in doubt

Latest News

The Alabama House of Representatives could vote soon on legislation to do away with the...
House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit
A school choice bill that could give parents $5,500 in state funds to send their child to...
School choice proposal goes to study group
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn
DOJ rules Congressman Mo Brooks not acting in 'official capacity' during January 6 speech
U.S. District Court Judge suggests Brooks files a motion to dismiss from Jan. 6 lawsuit