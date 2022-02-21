Advertise
1 dead, 1 injured after Selma shooting Sunday

A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.
A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.

According to Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford, officers and medics were called to the 1800 block of St. John Street around 7 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 19-year-old man shot in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old man was also injured, but his current condition is unknown.

Fulford said there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2125.

