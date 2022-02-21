$4M in grants for minority student support programs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Faulkner University has received two substantial grants totaling $4.2 million, the Predominantly Black Institution Competitive Grant and the Predominantly Black Institution Formula Grant.

According to the university, the grants will strengthen its support program for minority students and are the most significant grants it has ever received.

“The Competitive Grant is geared to improving retention and graduation rates of traditional African American students via an integrated student support system from their first day on campus through graduation,” said Dr. Rampersad, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Particular focus is on enhanced academic coaching, Supplemental Instruction, peer-to-peer tutoring, and a series of university-wide special initiatives to increase the numbers of African American students prepared for and seeking majors and careers in the STEM disciplines.”

“The Formula Grant is geared to improving retention and program completion rates of African American and low-income students in the Executive and Professional program,” Rampersad added. “Particular focus is on dedicated academic advising and retention services, improving the virtual and in-class learning environment, and training faculty on the latest teaching technology to enhance and improve existing online coursework.”

To qualify as a Predominantly Black Institution (PBI), institutions must meet the following criteria:

Serve at least 1,000 undergraduate students

Have at least 50% low-income or first-generation degree-seeking undergraduate enrollment

Have a low per full-time undergraduate student expenditure in comparison with other institutions offering similar instruction

Enroll at least 40% of African-American students

Faulkner said it is proud to be included in this distinctive category and looks forward to continuing its efforts toward diversification and innovation.

