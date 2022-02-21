Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama plan for fighting invasive river species approved

Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp (File Photo)
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp (File Photo)(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama will be now eligible for as much as $100,000 annually in federal money to fight invasive aquatic species like carp and plants.

The state conservative agency says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently approved the state’s plan for managing nuisance species. That decision opens the door to the money. The state pushed to finish the plan because of the presence of invasive carp in the Tennessee River system. Invasive plant species found in Alabama also are a concern.

The state says it will seek money during the 2022 funding cycle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Bundles of flowers surround Wheat's casket.
Celebration of life held for LaDarrien Wheat
Florence Ware celebrated her 103rd birthday Sunday, Feb. 19, 2022.
103rd birthday celebration held for woman in Montgomery
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Fort Deposit has been cleared, according to Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB near Fort Deposit cleared

Latest News

Beijing 2022
The Winter Olympics: watch highlights of the games
Rain is likely today.
Wet today, then it’s all about the warmth
First Alert 12
Tracking rain chances & a major warm-up during the week ahead
Rain chances are on the rise to start the week. Check out the latest update to the forecast.
Rain chances are on the rise to start the week. Check out the latest update to the forecast.