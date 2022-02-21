Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

ALEA investigating weekend crash that killed Montgomery woman

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend crash has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Montgomery woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Judith M. Caterino was killed when the 2011 Kia Optima she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday on Wares Ferry Road, about three miles east of Montgomery.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
Bundles of flowers surround Wheat's casket.
Celebration of life held for LaDarrien Wheat
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Florence Ware celebrated her 103rd birthday Sunday, Feb. 19, 2022.
103rd birthday celebration held for woman in Montgomery
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Fort Deposit has been cleared, according to Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB near Fort Deposit cleared

Latest News

Video of potential tornado in Mackenzie, Alabama.
How to become an official storm spotter
Rain is likely today.
Wet today, then it’s all about the warmth
Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse
Auburn man found guilty of burglary, sexual abuse
Fish in pool 8 of the Mississippi are sifted through to find invasive carp (File Photo)
Alabama plan for fighting invasive river species approved