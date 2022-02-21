ALEA investigating weekend crash that killed Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A weekend crash has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Montgomery woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Judith M. Caterino was killed when the 2011 Kia Optima she was a passenger in left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday on Wares Ferry Road, about three miles east of Montgomery.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

