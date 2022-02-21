Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood

Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards. (Source: KMGH/CNN/Ken Buffington)
By Colette Bordelon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMGH) - Members of a community near Denver are upset after anti-Semitic flyers were left in their front yards.

The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden phrase. The flyers also read, “Every single aspect of the Biden administration is Jewish.”

Ken Buffington is one resident who received a flyer, and it impacted him on a personal level – while he was raised Catholic, his wife is Jewish, and their children were raised Jewish.

He saw on his security cameras that the flyers were thrown on his lawn at 2:24 a.m.

“It says, ‘Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,’” Buffington read from the flyer. “I don’t see how they can even make that claim.”

The flyers were reported to local police, but authorities said they are not criminal in nature and are considered freedom of speech. Thus, they won’t be investigated any further.

“Whether they consider this a criminal act of not, it’s still to me some form of a hate crime,” Buffington said.

Regardless of legality, Buffington said there’s no question about the message on the papers.

“It’s upsetting, it’s disturbing – I have no words really,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
Bundles of flowers surround Wheat's casket.
Celebration of life held for LaDarrien Wheat
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Florence Ware celebrated her 103rd birthday Sunday, Feb. 19, 2022.
103rd birthday celebration held for woman in Montgomery
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Fort Deposit has been cleared, according to Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB near Fort Deposit cleared

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
William Ernest Kuenzel sat on Alabama's death row for more than 34 years before dying of cancer...
Alabama death row inmate who sought new trial dies of cancer
Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on...
Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes
.
Security video shows a Prattville jewelry store theft on Feb. 20, 2022
Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say