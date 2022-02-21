Class Act: Highland Gardens Elementary teacher building the foundation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - First grade is the time to build the foundation, and Andria Jones at Highland Gardens Elementary School is proud to be a part of her student’s journey.

“This is the stage where we build the foundation,” Jones said. “We’re the foundation of reading, math, science, and social studies.”

Jones has been teaching now for six years, but the most recent years have been, by far, the most challenging. Sick students, virtual learning, masks, all the results of the pandemic.

“Spend my days just hoping my kids come to school feeling well. If not, I say, ‘hey, it’s okay, we’ll go and call mom and let them you know you’re not feeling well. And then, whatever I can do for them, I will do that at home. Send packets, let them take the Chromebooks, teach virtually, whatever they need, I’ll do it for school,” she said.

Highland Gardens Elementary School Principal Quantina Sides said Ms. Jones’s work doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Our teachers have gone through so much,” Sides said. “I have seen her go the extra mile, making sure she’s here every day, even as a new mom. She’s made sure that she’s present for her students.”

So…to recognize all that she does and continues to do, someone nominated Ms. Jones for the Class Act award. Ms. Jones was surprised.

“I just thank them and thank them for appreciating what I do in the classroom and what I do for these children,” she said.

