Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona up to 2

(AP) - Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel.

Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points.

Saint Mary’s gave the WCC two ranked teams and No. 25 Iowa moved into the poll for the first time this season.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS RANK 1 Gonzaga 23-2 1 2 Arizona 24-2 3 3 Auburn 24-3 2 4 Perdue 24-4 5 5 Kansas 22-4 6 6 Kentucky 22-5 4 7 Duke 23-4 9 8 Villanova 21-6 10 9 Texas Tech 21-6 11 10 Baylor 22-5 7 11 Providence 22-3 8 12 UCLA 19-5 13 13 Wisconsin 21-5 15 14 Houston 22-4 14 15 Illinois 19-7 12 16 Southern Cal 23-4 17 17 Tennessee 19-7 16 18 Arkansas 21-6 23 19 Murray St. 26-2 21 20 Texas 19-8 20 21 UConn 19-7 24 22 Ohio St. 16-7 18 23 St. Mary’s (Cal) 22-6 - 24 Alabama 17-10 25 25 Iowa 18-8 -

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.

