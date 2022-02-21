Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona up to 2
(AP) - Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference.
Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel.
Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.
Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points.
Saint Mary’s gave the WCC two ranked teams and No. 25 Iowa moved into the poll for the first time this season.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|PREVIOUS RANK
|1
|Gonzaga
|23-2
|1
|2
|Arizona
|24-2
|3
|3
|Auburn
|24-3
|2
|4
|Perdue
|24-4
|5
|5
|Kansas
|22-4
|6
|6
|Kentucky
|22-5
|4
|7
|Duke
|23-4
|9
|8
|Villanova
|21-6
|10
|9
|Texas Tech
|21-6
|11
|10
|Baylor
|22-5
|7
|11
|Providence
|22-3
|8
|12
|UCLA
|19-5
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|21-5
|15
|14
|Houston
|22-4
|14
|15
|Illinois
|19-7
|12
|16
|Southern Cal
|23-4
|17
|17
|Tennessee
|19-7
|16
|18
|Arkansas
|21-6
|23
|19
|Murray St.
|26-2
|21
|20
|Texas
|19-8
|20
|21
|UConn
|19-7
|24
|22
|Ohio St.
|16-7
|18
|23
|St. Mary’s (Cal)
|22-6
|-
|24
|Alabama
|17-10
|25
|25
|Iowa
|18-8
|-
Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)