Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona up to 2

File image(Gray Media)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga remained at No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving all 61 votes from a media panel.

Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points.

Saint Mary’s gave the WCC two ranked teams and No. 25 Iowa moved into the poll for the first time this season.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RANKTEAMRECORDPREVIOUS RANK
1Gonzaga23-21
2Arizona24-23
3Auburn24-32
4Perdue24-45
5Kansas22-46
6Kentucky22-54
7Duke23-49
8Villanova21-610
9Texas Tech21-611
10Baylor22-57
11Providence22-38
12UCLA19-513
13Wisconsin21-515
14Houston22-414
15Illinois19-712
16Southern Cal23-417
17Tennessee19-716
18Arkansas21-623
19Murray St.26-221
20Texas19-820
21UConn19-724
22Ohio St.16-718
23St. Mary’s (Cal)22-6-
24Alabama17-1025
25Iowa18-8-

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

