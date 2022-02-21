Advertise
“Have a heart, give me a kidney!”, One local women is on the search for kidney donor

Betty Jo “Jody” Millete is in search of a kidney transplant.
By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You may have noticed the billboard featuring Betty Jo “Jody” Millete by now if you’ve driven around the Wiregrass recently. Better known to many as Jody, the Zion Chapel resident is in search of a kidney transplant.

“I’ve had a very long journey.”

For Betty Jo Millette, better known as Jody, her health journey has been anything but easy.

“I had cirrhosis of the liver and it damaged the kidneys and usually the kidneys recover but mine didn’t.”

Millette has been on dialysis for three to four days, for the past six years.

“To sit in that chair for four hours a day by the time you get out of here you’re so drained mentally and physically it takes you the next couple of days to recover well when you do it’s time to go back again.”

Now in an urgent need for a kidney donation.

“I’m in the last stage of kidney disease there is only four stages and I’m in the fourth stage.”

Finding that perfect match has been a challenge.

“I’m only a candidate for a live donor.”

Jody’s family members have all attempted to be her match, but have all failed.

Jody decided to get creative in her efforts adding a slogan, all in hopes that someone will, “Have a heart, give me a kidney.”

“Because there are more patients on the list waiting for a donor then there are organ donors.”

Jody is holding on to her faith in her search for help.

“I know that god already has my donor picked out. I don’t know who he may be, or she may be, but I know it’s just to let them know hey I’m ready.”

Jody’s message is getting seen by thousands each day through billboards in Dothan, Enterprise, Troy, Eufaula and Marianna.

She hopes someone will see it and offer to be tested. Jody also wants to make those aware who may want to get tested that it costs nothing from your pocket, all costs are covered by her insurance.

If you would be interested in seeing if you could help Jody, you can do so by visiting UAB Donor Form website or by calling 205-996-2048.

Information you will need to know:

Full Name: Betty Jo Millette

Date of Birth: September 19, 1965

