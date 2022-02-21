Lee High School hires new head football coach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Robert. Lee High School athletic director Tyrone Rogers confirms to WSFA 12 News they hired DeQuay Everett as the school’s new head football coach.

Everett is a former Alabama State defensive tackle that has worked with the Generals since 2014 as the offensive coordinator and defensive line coach. This is Everett’s first head coaching job. Rogers says they made the hire official last Tuesday.

The Generals went 8-3 last season.

