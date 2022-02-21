Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a man who stole jewelry from a business over the weekend worth nearly $5,000.

Investigators say the man walked into the jewelry store in the 2400 block of Cobbs For Road just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday. He selected some pieces, including a gold necklace and bracelet, then bolted from the store without paying for the items.

The unidentified man drove away in a dark gray truck that is possibly a Ford F-150.

Authorities believe the man could be involved in other thefts around the Montgomery area, but did not provide any details.

If you have any information on this suspect’s name or location, call Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP or by downloading the P3-tips app.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.