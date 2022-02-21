Advertise
Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes

Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on...
Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on Feb. 20, 2022.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Prattville Police Department are looking for a man who stole jewelry from a business over the weekend worth nearly $5,000.

Investigators say the man walked into the jewelry store in the 2400 block of Cobbs For Road just before 1:45 p.m. Sunday. He selected some pieces, including a gold necklace and bracelet, then bolted from the store without paying for the items.

The unidentified man drove away in a dark gray truck that is possibly a Ford F-150.

Authorities believe the man could be involved in other thefts around the Montgomery area, but did not provide any details.

If you have any information on this suspect’s name or location, call Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP or by downloading the P3-tips app.

