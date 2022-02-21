Two teens shot and killed in Ensley double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after two teenagers were killed a double homicide Sunday night.

Police say this happened in the 5600 block of Court O. When police responded to the scene, they found a car that collided into a home. While no one inside of the house was injured, police found 16-year-old Jeremiah Collier, of Forestdale in the passenger seat of the car suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

A second victim, 16-year-old Todd Lorenzo Johnson, Jr., of Adamsville, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in someone’s front yard on 57th Street and Avenue P. He also died on the scene. Police believe Johnson was also in the car when he was shot and ran into the yard before collapsing.

So far, no suspects are currently in custody. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Double homicide investigation underway at 5616 Court O.

The Public Information Officer will provide additional information on scene. pic.twitter.com/CloRix0d2i — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) February 21, 2022

