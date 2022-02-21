Advertise
Wet today, then it’s all about the warmth

Other chances for rain arrive later this week and during the weekend
Wet Presidents Day
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Presidents Day is looking rather gloomy and wet. A warm front will lift through, bringing overcast skies and periods of light to moderate rain all day. Highs will only warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain is likely on and off all day.
Rain is likely on and off all day.(WSFA 12 News)

Once the front lifts to our north this evening, the rain will end and warmer temperatures will return. Skies will be partly cloudy each day Tuesday through Thursday with just a slight chance of a shower or storm. Most all of us stay dry during that stretch.

Temperatures behind a southerly breeze will soar into the upper 70s and lower 80s each of those afternoons. The humidity will return as well, making it feel more like the heart of spring instead of late February.

We warm up significantly beginning tomorrow.
We warm up significantly beginning tomorrow.(WSFA 12 News)

A cold front will sweep through Thursday night into Friday, putting an end to the warmth and mugginess. A line of showers will be possible as it comes through, but we aren’t expecting much rain or severe weather with it.

What will certainly happen is colder air will push back into Central Alabama to end the week. Highs likely stay in the 60s on Friday with skies clearing out late in the day.

Rain is likely today, but the rest of the week is pretty quiet.
Rain is likely today, but the rest of the week is pretty quiet.(WSFA 12 News)

It’ll be even cooler this weekend as highs stay just below 60 degrees. Models are not in great agreement regarding exact temperatures or rain chances over the weekend, but we feel good with capping highs in the upper 50s for now.

We’re also including a low-end chance of rain Saturday night and Sunday, but that is certainly susceptible to change as we get closer.

Rain totals this week will be highest to our north.
Rain totals this week will be highest to our north.(WSFA 12 News)

The cooler weather looks to continue as we head into the first week of March with dry conditions taking hold in our part of the world.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

