Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 suspect dead , 1 injured following vehicle pursuit in Shelby Co.

Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit
Shelby Co. deadly vehicle pursuit(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead, another seriously injured after leading Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning, according to the SCSO.

Deputies say the pursuit began around 2:20 a.m. near Columbiana. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle with two male occupants crashed on County Rd. 37 near Verde Green Ln.

One of the men died at the scene. The other was taken to an area hospital.

The Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating what lead to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby County DA’s office at 205-669-3750.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA investigating weekend crash that killed Montgomery woman
Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on...
Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.
1 dead, 1 injured after Selma shooting Sunday
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Latest News

Shop tax-free during Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Shop tax free during Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Motorists on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road may experience delays after a crash.
Crash on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road causing delays
A crash on the Interstate 65/Interstate 85 interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.
Southbound ramp from I-85 to I-65 clears after crash
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged.