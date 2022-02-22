Advertise
86-year-old Dothan woman declared missing and endangered

Shirley L. Woodham
Shirley L. Woodham(ALEA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old woman.

Shirley L. Woodham is a white female last seen on February 21, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am in the area of West Main Street in Dothan.

She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley L. Woodham is asked to please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

