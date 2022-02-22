Alabama DHR sending bonuses to child care workers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced that over 10,000 child care workers in the state will be receiving bonuses after the first round of Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants.

The bonuses will total $12.6 million. Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner spoke about the importance of the grants.

“The nationwide staffing shortage has tested the resilience of Alabama’s child care providers,” Buckner said in a statement. “As they continue to persevere, these bonuses will help recruit much-needed reinforcements and reward current employees for their dedicated service to the children and families of Alabama.”

The grants have been distributed before to eligible applicants in December 2021 and January 2022. The grants will fund bonuses of $1,500 to full-time employees and $750 for part-time employees.

The second round of distribution is expected to run from Feb. 28 - March 18.

Eligible employees may receive up to eight quarterly bonuses. There are seven grant opportunities remaining.

All information regarding these grants can be found by clicking here.

