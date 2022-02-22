Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers to debate transgender bathroom ban

The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools...
The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers will debate a proposal that would bar transgender students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that match their current gender identity.

The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate.

Similar policies in other states have resulted in litigation.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday in a similar case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on...
Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes
ALEA investigating weekend crash that killed Montgomery woman
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
JESCO Inc. senior project manager Brian Slaughter points to a map of the Whitewater project.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park taking shape
A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.
1 dead, 1 injured after Selma shooting Sunday

Latest News

The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being...
House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit
Fentanyl test strips are handed out to people anonymously, in hopes they'll test the drugs...
New bill could legalize fentanyl test strips in Alabama
White House correspondent on Russia/Ukraine situation
White House correspondent on Russia/Ukraine situation
Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have...
Supporters face uphill battle to decriminalize marijuana