Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons

'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.(WGBH/Business Wire via AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Everyone’s favorite aardvark is saying goodbye.

The beloved PBS animated show “Arthur” aired its final episode Monday after 25 seasons.

Since 1996, Arthur, his family, and friends have taught children lessons about kindness, inclusion, and empathy.

The show is the longest-running children’s animated series in the US.

But “Arthur” isn’t going away completely – PBS says reruns will still be available on PBS Kids. New “Arthur” content – including a podcast and digital shorts – will be rolling out later this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
Bundles of flowers surround Wheat's casket.
Celebration of life held for LaDarrien Wheat
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Four injured in shooting at University Mall
Florence Ware celebrated her 103rd birthday Sunday, Feb. 19, 2022.
103rd birthday celebration held for woman in Montgomery
A crash on Interstate 65 northbound near Fort Deposit has been cleared, according to Alabama...
Crash on I-65 NB near Fort Deposit cleared

Latest News

People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine president to nation: ‘We are not afraid of anyone’
Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31