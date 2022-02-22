Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Autauga County man facing 11 sex crime charges

Byron Anderson Mitchell is charged with 11 sex abuse charges.
Byron Anderson Mitchell is charged with 11 sex abuse charges.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing nearly a dozen sex crime charges in Autauga County, according to court documents.

Byron Mitchell Anderson, 43 is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and nine counts of first-degree sodomy.

An arrest affidavit indicates the charges are related to incidents that happened between November 2020 and 2021.

According to the deposition, Anderson admitted to the alleged incidents involving the victim during a recorded conversation.

He was taken into custody on Friday and placed in the Autauga County Jail under a $600,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on...
Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes
ALEA investigating weekend crash that killed Montgomery woman
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.
1 dead, 1 injured after Selma shooting Sunday
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Latest News

siren
NWS encouraging everyone to conduct tornado drill Wed.
NWS encouraging tornado drill Wednesday
NWS encouraging tornado drill Wednesday
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest
Joshua Wayne Boley of Elba, AL. was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting...
Elba man arrested after high-speed chase through Opp