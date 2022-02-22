Autauga County man facing dozens of sex crime charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man in Autauga County is facing nearly a dozen sex crime charges.

Byron Mitchell Anderson, 43 is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 and nine counts of first-degree sodomy.

An arrest affidavit indicates the charges are related to incidents that happened between November 2020 and 2021.

According to the deposition, Anderson admitted to the alleged incidents involving the victim during a recorded conversation.

He was taken into custody on Friday and placed in the Autauga County Jail under a $600,000 bail.

