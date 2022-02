(AP) - Here are the latest Alabama high school boys and girls basketball scores.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 5A Northeast Regional=

Final=

Ramsay 65, Guntersville 56

Class 5A Southwest Regional=

Final=

UMS-Wright 52, Sipsey Valley 41

Class 7 Regional=

Final=

Baker 81, Theodore 53

Enterprise 82, Smiths Station 47

James Clemens 59, Oak Mountain 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 2A Northeast Regional=

Final=

Pisgah 64, Spring Garden 52

Class 5A Northeast Regional=

Final=

Guntersville 42, Sardis 12

Class 5A Southwest Regional=

Final=

St. Paul’s 47, UMS-Wright 41

Class 6A Northwest Regional=

Final=

Hazel Green 48, Mortimer Jordan 38

Class 7 Regional=

Final=

Auburn 53, Central-Phenix City 42

Davidson 62, Theodore 34

Hoover 45, Bob Jones 30

