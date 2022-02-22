Advertise
Crash on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road causing delays

Motorists on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road may experience delays after a crash.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road may experience delays after a crash.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened in the merge lane from the Perry Hill on-ramp onto I-85 northbound. Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and slow down.

Additional details surrounding the crash are unknown.

