Crash on I-85 NB near Perry Hill Road causing delays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists on Interstate 85 northbound near Perry Hill Road may experience delays after a crash.

According to cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened in the merge lane from the Perry Hill on-ramp onto I-85 northbound. Emergency crews are on the scene working to clear the roadway.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and slow down.

Additional details surrounding the crash are unknown.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.