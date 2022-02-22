Advertise
Crash on southbound ramp from I-85 to I-65 causing delays

A crash on the Interstate 65/Interstate 85 interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.
A crash on the Interstate 65/Interstate 85 interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.((Source: ALDOT))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on the Interstate 65/Interstate 85 interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the ramp from I-85 to I-65 southbound. Emergency officials are on the scene and working to clear the roadway.

Cameras at least three vehicles are involved. The left lane and shoulder of the ramp are blocked, according to ALDOT.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and expect delays or seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

