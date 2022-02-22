Advertise
Elba man arrested after high-speed chase through Opp

Joshua Wayne Boley of Elba, AL. was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Possession of Stolen Vehicle.(Source: Coffee County Jail)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba man has been arrested after a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning through Opp and Coffee County.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began around 1:00 AM Tuesday morning when deputies tried to stop a reckless driver on AL-189 South. The driver fled on a high-speed chase through Opp towards Andalusia.

Coffee County Chief Deputy Ronnie Whitworth says the chase ended at Hwy 84 east of Andalusia when stop strips were deployed.

Joshua Wayne Boley of Elba, AL. was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Possession of Stolen Vehicle.

Boley was booked into the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

