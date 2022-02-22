Advertise
Gov. Ivey addresses AHSAA, sends letter of support to Oakwood Adventist Academy amid recent forfeit

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Oakwood Adventist basketball team, made the decision to forfeit this past weekend’s state playoff game because it fell on their Sabbath.

READ MORE: Oakwood Adventist basketball team plans to forfeit; AHSAA won’t change playoff time scheduled during Sabbath

The state would not allow the team to switch to a later time, even though the other teams involved agreed to do so.

Although Oakwood Academy took the forfeit, they traveled to the tournament at Jacksonville State University to cheer on the two teams that offered to trade times with them.

Senior captain of the Oakwood Adventist basketball team, Raynon Andrews, says he has no regrets about the decision to forfeit the game.

“There is a whole Facebook community, there are people all around the world texting parents, saying how proud they are of us,” said Andrews. “That means a lot and I know for the team that means a lot too.”

Andrews says they have not heard anything from the state athletic association. He hopes their choice to not play will help create change, so this doesn’t happen to another team in the future.

In addition to community members supporting the Oakwood Adventist basketball team, Governor Ivey is also speaking in support of this team.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22 Ivey sent a letter to the Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Alvin Briggs to express her concern for the alleged treatment of the Oakwood Adventist Academy and to demand answers, according to her office.

Gov. Kay Ivey asks AHSAA for answers about Oakwood Adventist Academy by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Gov. Ivey also sent a letter to Oakwood Adventist Academy Principal Judy Chiles-Dent to express support with the team’s recent decision.

Gov. Ivey letter to Oakwood Adventist Academy by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

