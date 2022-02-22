Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Helicopters crash near Utah ski resort in National Guard training accident

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.
Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed Tuesday near a ski resort.(Source: KSL via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a Utah ski resort during a Utah National Guard training exercise.

The Utah National Guard says two helicopters were involved in the accident Tuesday morning near the Snowbird ski resort, but no crew members were hurt.

Both helicopters were damaged.

Shortly after the crash near Mineral Basin, the resort tweeted that the area on the back side of the mountain was closed to skiers. A lift and a tram were also closed.

Police are responding to the site about 28 miles from Salt Lake City. The Utah National Guard is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on...
Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes
ALEA investigating weekend crash that killed Montgomery woman
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.
1 dead, 1 injured after Selma shooting Sunday
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Latest News

FILE - In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao,...
Defense in George Floyd’s killing: Death was a tragedy, not a crime
siren
NWS encouraging everyone to conduct tornado drill Wed.
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks amid Ukraine tensions
Biden announces the US will impose sanctions against Russia amid high tensions with Ukraine....
Biden announces sanctions against Russia