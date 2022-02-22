House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are headed to an afternoon of contentious debate as representatives take up a proposal to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a state permit.
The bill to do away with the permit requirement is at the top of Tuesday’s debate agenda in the Alabama House of Representatives.
House Republicans, who hold a lopsided majority in the chamber, have named the handgun bill as a priority for the year.
The bill would do away with the requirement to get a concealed carry permit to carry a handgun concealed under clothes or in a purse or bag when they go in public.
