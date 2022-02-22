Advertise
House to vote on allowing concealed handguns without permit

The Alabama House adopts a special order calendar on Feb. 22, 2022 with the first bill up being HB272, constitutional/permitless carry.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers are headed to an afternoon of contentious debate as representatives take up a proposal to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a state permit.

The bill to do away with the permit requirement is at the top of Tuesday’s debate agenda in the Alabama House of Representatives.

House Republicans, who hold a lopsided majority in the chamber, have named the handgun bill as a priority for the year.

The bill would do away with the requirement to get a concealed carry permit to carry a handgun concealed under clothes or in a purse or bag when they go in public.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

