Infant death investigation underway in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened after an infant died early Tuesday morning in the town of Camp Hill, in Tallapoosa County.

Camp Hill Public Safety Director Danny Williams said officers and members of the Tallapoosa County EMS responded to a home in the 1100 block of MLK Street around 12:50 a.m. on reports that an infant was not breathing.

Williams said once on scene, officers were told the child had already been transported by a private vehicle to Lake Martin Community Hospital. That’s where the child was later pronounced dead.

The child’s body has since been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Williams said the case is in its preliminary stage and no other details were immediately available.

The case remains under investigation by the Camp Hill Police Department, The Tallapoosa County Coroner’s Office, and the 5th Judicial District Attorney Office.

