Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville man who was out of prison on probation has been arrested for a similar incident in early February, according to state and federal court documents.

Steven Michael Wehr, 32, faces first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping charges following a Feb. 8 Montgomery incident in which the victim was held at gunpoint and abducted in her own vehicle.

According to the filings, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. that Tuesday in the area of Pine Street near Jackson Hospital. The victim was sitting in her car when she said she was approached by a man with a gun who opened her door and forced her into the passenger seat. The victim said she jumped out of the moving vehicle as it was passing under the bridge at Interstate 85 and Mulberry Street, only to have the man stop the car and demand she hand over her money.

The victim’s vehicle was later found in the 2700 block of Greenbriar Road, an area close enough to a school that it prompted a precautionary lockdown at Bear Elementary.

Wehr was arrested on Thursday and was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $90,000 bail. Montgomery County Detention Facility listings indicate the arresting agency in Wehr’s latest case was the FBI, which, according to federal court filings, has since filed a criminal complaint against Wehr in U.S. District Court for carjacking.

The incident is the latest in a string of legal battles Wehr has found himself in. He was previously convicted and sentenced to prison for a 2015 incident in which he fired shots during two attempted carjackings.

He was released from prison on probation on Nov. 15, 2020 after convictions for second-degree assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle that carried a total sentence of 70 years in prison. Most of the sentences, which ran concurrently, were suspended and he served a split five-year sentence with five years of probation after pleading guilty to the assault charge.

Documents from an Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles Officer’s Report on Delinquent Probationer filing detail a string of alleged probation violations surrounding Wehr prior to his most recent arrest.

In addition to the Feb. 8 crimes, the alleged probation violations include an admission of drug use, as of June, for smoking marijuana. There’s also failure to pay on his court-ordered restitution of nearly $30,000, also as of June, as well as failure to pay supervision fees. There’s also a violation for changing his residence or employment and for failure to report to his probation officer, as of December.

According to the filings, the day before the Feb. 8 incident, Wehr allegedly committed domestic violence, for which a protection from abuse filing was made with the courts.

The filings also note that the day after the Feb. 8 incident, Wehr violated another condition of his probation, to “avoid injurious or vicious habits,” when he was written up in Autauga County with eight traffic tickets for having a switched tag, running a red light, driving on the wrong side of the highway, improper lane change and usage, driving while revoked, reckless driving, and speeding over 25 mph.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.