Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly stabbing another person in the chest and head, according to court documents.

The Montgomery Police Department took 24-year-old Mateo Perez-Lucas into custody on the scene following the Saturday afternoon incident, which happened in the 200 block of South Hopper Street.

Court documents indicate the weapon was an unknown sharp weapon or tool that caused lacerations to the victim’s forehead and eyebrows as well as to the left side of the chest.

A motive for the stabbing was not clear.

Perez-Lucas is being held on a $15,000 bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

