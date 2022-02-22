Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest

Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with assault after allegedly stabbing another person in the chest and head, according to court documents.

The Montgomery Police Department took 24-year-old Mateo Perez-Lucas into custody on the scene following the Saturday afternoon incident, which happened in the 200 block of South Hopper Street.

Court documents indicate the weapon was an unknown sharp weapon or tool that caused lacerations to the victim’s forehead and eyebrows as well as to the left side of the chest.

A motive for the stabbing was not clear.

Perez-Lucas is being held on a $15,000 bail at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on...
Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes
ALEA investigating weekend crash that killed Montgomery woman
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.
1 dead, 1 injured after Selma shooting Sunday
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Latest News

siren
NWS encouraging everyone to conduct tornado drill Wed.
NWS encouraging tornado drill Wednesday
NWS encouraging tornado drill Wednesday
Byron Anderson Mitchell is charged with 11 sex abuse charges.
Autauga County man facing dozens of sex crime charges
Joshua Wayne Boley of Elba, AL. was arrested and charged with Attempting to Elude, Resisting...
Elba man arrested after high-speed chase through Opp