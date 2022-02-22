Much warmer for next few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Yesterday’s warm front that brought the rain has lifted to our north this morning. That means drier weather, humid conditions and much warmer air for the next three days.

Highs hit the upper 70s with afternoon sunshine today. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures behind a southerly breeze will soar into the upper 70s today with morning fog and low clouds giving way to partly cloudy skies. It’ll feel more like the heart of spring as opposed to late February. There is a very slight chance of a shower today afternoon, but nearly everyone stays dry.

Partly cloudy skies will continue for both Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday a cold front will attempt to push southward into our area, but won’t get much farther south than U.S. 80. That will result in a temperature spread across our viewing area. Highs south of U.S. 80 are in the upper 70s and lower 80s; it’ll get progressively cooler the farther north of U.S. 80 you go.

Temps will differ from north to south on Wednesday with a slight chance of a few showers. (WSFA 12 News)

That front may bring a few showers for locations north of U.S. 80 on Wednesday, but coverage stays very low around 20%. A dry day is in the cards Thursday with everyone back into at least the upper 70s.

Another cold front will sweep through Thursday night into Friday, putting an end to the warmth and mugginess. A line of showers will be possible as it comes through early Friday, but we aren’t expecting much rain or severe weather with it.

Warm through the workweek with a chance of showers early Friday and again this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

What will certainly happen is colder air will push back into central Alabama to end the week. Highs likely stay in the 60s on Friday and Saturday. The exception will be southern parts of the state, which will hit the 70s again on Friday.

Friday afternoon through Saturday evening should be dry behind the cold front, but another chance of rain enters the forecast Saturday night and Sunday. There remains inconsistency among the models regarding this system, but there’s enough confidence to include a 40% chance of rain during that period.

The cooler and drier weather looks to continue as we head into the first week of March; no systems are showing up in the long range models for next week at this point.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.