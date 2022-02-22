NWS encouraging everyone to conduct tornado drill Wed.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, and the National Weather Service is encouraging everyone in the state to participate in a tornado safety drill Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Alabama doesn’t have an official statewide tornado drill, but this is still something you should consider. From schools to businesses to homes to civic organizations, this is a drill that could save lives in the event of severe weather down the road.

The NWS is encouraging everyone to practice a tornado safety drill Wednesday, February 23rd at 9 a.m. (WSFA 12 News)

The weekly NOAA All-Hazards Radio Test will commence at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, which will trigger your weather radios. It’s at this time the NWS says you should begin your tornado safety drill.

An actual tornado warning will not sound, but your weather radio will make a noise, light up or both. If you don’t have a weather radio at your school, business or home then you can still begin the drill at 9 a.m.

Where to go when a tornado warning is issued. (WSFA 12 News)

Treat this as a real tornado warning to ensure everyone knows where to go, what to do, how to react, and what to take in the event of a real tornado warning. You should have a location designated as your safe spot regardless of what kind of building you’re in. A basement or certified storm shelter is best, but any interior room, stairway or hall that does NOT have a window or door to the outside is also good.

Using a helmet, blanket or mattress as protection for your head and neck is the best practice. This protects the most vulnerable parts of your body in case flying debris is sent into the room you’re hunkered down in.

A NOAA Weather Radio and the WSFA First Alert Weather App are the best ways to get reliable watch and warning information. (WSFA 12 News)

While conducting your drill, consider how you would find out if there was an actual tornado warning. Sirens are not reliable, nor something you can count on hearing. Never wait for sirens to seek shelter in a safe spot. Social media is full of great information, but it can be difficult to get the pertinent info you need sometimes. We suggest having a NOAA Weather Radio and the WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather App.

If you’ve got both of those things in your home, your classroom, your office, or wherever you may be then you are in great shape. As soon as you get word of a tornado warning, it’s time to quickly gather your necessities and head to the safest location in whatever building you are in.

For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama, be sure to click on this link.

