Opelika police chief thanks community in open letter

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s top cop has released an open letter to the city.

Chief Shane Healey is addressing how a campaign started in October of 2021 has changed the city for the better.

The Together-Opelika campaign is focused on building trust and stronger relationships with the community and it seems to be working.

In the letter, the chief mentions how the past couple of weeks have been tough.

From an officer hit by a car, two murders, a bank robbery, and an assault on an older woman, Chief Healey says people of the city stood up and spoke up on these incidents.

The chief says they wouldn’t have been able to bring justice to victims without the community’s help and hopes this campaign and letter empowers those to afraid to speak up might now come forward.

