Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home was damaged in a fire overnight Monday, according to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, units were called to the 100 block of Ingle Street after a report that a home was on fire. When they arrived, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the structure.

MFR Units Engine 2, Engine 11, Truck 44, Rescue 90, Car 31, Rehab 70, Heavy Rescue 75, responded to the 100 Block of... Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Monday, February 21, 2022

No one was inside of the structure at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, the post added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

