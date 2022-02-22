Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged.

A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.((Source: Montgomery Fire/Rescue ))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A home was damaged in a fire overnight Monday, according to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, units were called to the 100 block of Ingle Street after a report that a home was on fire. When they arrived, crews saw smoke and flames coming from the structure.

MFR Units Engine 2, Engine 11, Truck 44, Rescue 90, Car 31, Rehab 70, Heavy Rescue 75, responded to the 100 Block of...

Posted by Montgomery Fire/Rescue on Monday, February 21, 2022

No one was inside of the structure at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, the post added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ALEA investigating weekend crash that killed Montgomery woman
On Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, the Mary Kay company presented one of its iconic pink Cadillac to a...
Montgomery area Mary Kay consultant presented pink Cadillac
Do you recognize this man? He stole nearly $5,000 worth of jewelry from a Prattville store on...
Police seek Prattville jewelry theft suspect possibly connected to other crimes
A man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Selma Sunday night.
1 dead, 1 injured after Selma shooting Sunday
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation

Latest News

A crash on the Interstate 65/Interstate 85 interchange is causing delays for morning commuters.
Crash on southbound ramp from I-85 to I-65 causing delays
This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to put ourselves in the best position for...
Shop tax free during Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week
Morning fog and mist will give way to afternoon sunshine.
Much warmer for next few days
JESCO Inc. senior project manager Brian Slaughter points to a map of the Whitewater project.
Montgomery Whitewater rafting park taking shape