Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a second victim.(Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has filed more charges against a man arrested in late 2021 for allegedly sexually abusing a child.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday the new charges against Byron Mitchell Anderson are related to a second victim, and it’s believed there are other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anderson, 43, was initially arrested in December and charged with first-degree sodomy and sex abuse of a child less than 12. During the ongoing investigation, another victim notified authorities of abuse allegations.

On Friday, after the latest victim was interviewed by Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, the sheriff’s office arrested and charged Anderson with 10 new counts of first-degree sodomy and two more counts of sex abuse of a child less than 12.

Anderson is being held on a $606,000 bail at the Autauga Metro Jail.

Investigators are urging anyone who is a victim to contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

