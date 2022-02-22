Shop tax free during Alabama Severe Weather Preparedness Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is Severe Weather Awareness Week, a time to put ourselves in the best position for when the worst strikes. That means planning now and getting everything in order, from your finances to your severe weather kits, before you need it.

Severe Weather Awareness Week is a campaign to ensure everyone in Alabama understands weather terminology, knows safety rules when severe weather strikes, a reliable method of receiving emergency information, an appropriate shelter, and drills to test the plan. It culminates with the Severe Weather preparedness tax-free weekend. Learn more about awareness week and items that are tax-free at https://www.weather.gov/mob/Severe_Alabama.

This year, Regions Bank wants to make sure you’re also financially prepared with new planning resources available to help people and small-business owners prepare for natural disasters and disruptions. Regions Next Step recommends the following to help individual consumers financially ready for a natural disaster:

Make an inventory and record a video of items owned to help with insurance claims and possible tax deductions.

Consider special coverage, like flood or wind insurance, that may not be covered in a traditional homeowners insurance policy.

Have enough cash on hand to cover necessities for at least three days.

Sign up for online banking and mobile banking with Mobile Deposit to manage accounts and access finances from anywhere.

Have an emergency savings account and regularly contribute to it.

Regions are hosting a free webinar on February 23rd called “How to Prepare Your Business for Disasters and Unexpected Disruptions” to help small-business owners learn more about creating a disaster plan.

“Business owners face incredible challenges every day, and at Regions Bank, our team is committed to providing financial guidance, advice, and resources to support our business clients,” said Brian Willman, head of Commercial Banking for Regions. “The resources provided by Regions Next Step are just one example of how Regions helps clients manage, grow, and protect their businesses. We know the impact a natural disaster and other disruptions can have on business operations, and this webinar is a result of our experience in helping companies navigate challenges while maintaining or restoring crucial operations.”

Registration for the Feb. 23 webinar is available at this link. The webinar will also be available on-demand at Regions.com/NextStepWebinars.

