3 from Smiths Station arrested in connection to AT&T copper theft

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people from Smiths Station are facing charges after thousands of dollars of AT&T copper wire was stolen.

On February 9, 38-year-old Michael Edward Moyer was arrested in Wetumpka by investigators from Lee and Elmore counties in connection to the copper theft. He was arrested on separate charges and is currently awaiting extradition back to Lee County where the alleged crime was committed.

The continued investigation by Lee County investigators has resulted in multiple suspects being involved with Moyer.

On February 14, authorities arrested 36-year-old Brandi Michelle Cole and charged her with receiving stolen property in the 1st degree and interference with public safety communications. Authorities say she has been released on a $35,000 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

On the same date, 35-year-old Samantha Kaylee Greer was arrested and also charged with receiving stolen property 1st degree and interference with public safety communications. Lee County officials say she has been released on a $20,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation and authorities say more charges are expected.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

