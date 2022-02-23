Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Alabama House approves controversial anti-riot legislation

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create a new...
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create a new definition of a riot and provide tougher penalties for people who participate in one.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create a new definition of a riot and provide tougher penalties for people who participate in one.

Legislators on Tuesday voted 75-27 for the bill. It now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republicans supporting the bill said it is needed to quell violent protests that have caused injuries and property damage.

But critics argued that it would have a chilling effect on protests and a loose definition of rioting could allow an officer to make arrests based on presumptions, and prejudices, about the people involved.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation ending the requirement for a...
House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools...
Alabama House advances student bathroom bill
Inside the Legislature
Alabama House advances student bathroom, permitless gun carry bills