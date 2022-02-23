Alabama makes system changes to hire more teachers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Department of Education is rolling out several changes to deal with a looming teacher shortage.

State Superintendent Eric Mackey made it clear the teacher shortage in Alabama is of great concern.

“It is not getting better, and in some places it’s actually getting worse this year,” said Mackey.

He says while the TEAMS Act passed by the Legislature last year attracted more people to teach math and science, in the midst of the pandemic other areas are now suffering.

“Now we are actually seeing shortages in elementary school teachers, shortages in PE teachers, English language arts teachers, a plethora of fields that historically we’ve just not head shortages in, and especially in rural parts of the state,” said Mackey.

In a move to add more teachers to the classroom, some changes have been made, including making the Teacher Certification Renewal process easier. If you had a teaching certificate and it lapsed, it can now be renewed no questions asked, as long as you continue to have a clean criminal history record and pass a background check.

“Previously, if you allowed your your certificate to lapse and you came back, you had to meet all the new requirements. So if new requirements have been passed by the board or the Legislature, you had to come back and meet those requirements, and we’re saying if you had a certificate before you want to teaching certificate back, we’ll let you have it back. That’s a two-year window we’ve opened up.” said Mackey.

New certificates for special education teachers and for regular classroom teachers are now available. And new opportunities have been created for those who don’t have a background in education. If you have a four-year degree and can pass a background check, you may be eligible to immediately qualify for an emergency teaching certificate.

“And these are bringing new people in. We have dozens of people who are coming in who’ve never taught before. The problem is that we need to go from dozens of new people to literally hundreds of new teachers, and then actually thousands of new teachers over the next four or five years,” said Mackey. “So there’s a pathway for everyone out there. Whether they’re 18 or 20 years old and thinking about a career, or they’re 40 or 50 years old and maybe they’re thinking about starting a second career, they should consider teaching.”

Mackey says he is very excited about a work group comprised of people who work in schools and colleges that is meeting right now monthly. They have come up with some recommendations focused on opening the pipeline to get more people into the teaching field. The group will bring those recommendations to the state board of education to start considering in March.

If you are interested in learning more information, check out weteachalabama.com.

