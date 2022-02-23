Advertise
Anonymous $200K gift made to Central Alabama Community College

Central Alabama Community College got a $200,000 donation from an anonymous donor.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
According to the college, the donor expressed their admiration for what CACC has done for the communities and citizens they serve.

“To say I was surprised and overjoyed would be an understatement,” Jeff Lynn, president of CACC, said.

The donor asked that the funds be used to help students in need, especially those who may need emergency assistance in completing their programs. They also mentioned the desire to see the funds help single parents and older adults who are re-entering the workforce.

“We have a great college, and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish the past couple of years, especially with the hurdles we have all been faced with, and the unknowns we’ve dealt with on a day-to-day basis. What an honor to receive such an overwhelmingly generous gift. I am so proud that our work in the communities is being noticed, and that someone was moved to the point they wanted to show their appreciation through this gift,” Lynn added.

CACC has recently announced several new partnerships with business and industry and expanded agreements with four-year colleges and universities to provide a smoother transition for transfer.

The college’s latest agreement being with tech giant Intel to implement an Artificial Intelligence program for workforce development.

