Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Birmingham food truck workers set world record shucking corn

Aww Shucks breaks world record
By Jeh Jeh Pruitt
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The owners of Aww Shucks Fire Roasted Corn food truck in Birmingham are now Guinness World Record holders.

An Aww Shucks team of four people shucked 38 ears of corn in 1 minute, earning a Guinness World Record in September 2021.

Phillip and Avrie Powell got the official plaque this week. They, along with Jarris Brooks and Brandale Oliver, broke the Guinness World Record.

The team is now working to break their own record.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged

Latest News

Keshun Lashun Rogers(left) and Shanarrah Maiden (right) are both charged with robbery first...
Suspect faces new robbery charge while out on bond
Wednesday night’s episode of “The Murder Tapes” will focus on the death of 28-year-old...
Opelika murder case to be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges
Lee Co. man found guilty on multiple sex charges
Aww Shucks breaks world record
Aww Shucks breaks world record