Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Baby boy celebrates 1 month of being home after 112 days in NICU

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021
Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beckett James Yeackle, packed a lot of fight in his tiny frame, and now he and his family are celebrating a new milestone.

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021 and weighed 1 pound, 3 ounces. He spent 112 days in the NICU at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and by the time he was discharged on January 21, 2022 he was 8 pounds, 5 ounces!

Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021
Baby Beckett was born to Meg and Josh Yeackle of Chelsea, AL on October 2, 2021(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)

Now he’s celebrating a full month on being at home with mom and dad.

“We could not be more thankful for all the nurses, respiratory therapists, nurse practitioners, and doctors that cared for Beckett and got us to this point,” Meg Yeackle said. “They changed our lives. He wouldn’t be here with us if it wasn’t for the specialized care he was able to receive at Brookwood. We are so excited for life at home with our Beckett James!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest

Latest News

Smiths Station to hold minute of silence on 3rd anniversary of deadly tornadoes
Tiger Giving Day: Restore a Classic Airplane
Tiger Giving Day: Restore a Classic Airplane
Morning Smile: Students, teachers celebrate 'twosday'
Morning Smile: Students, teachers celebrate 'twosday'
TIger Giving Day
Auburn University holds annual Tiger Giving Day raising funds for student projects