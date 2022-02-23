Chilton County woman advocating for people to take all head injuries seriously after husband’s death

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Even though its been over a decade, Kim Trimble still remembers it like it was yesterday.

In 2009, she and her husband Gregory were working out in the yard when he fell and hit his head and had a tiny cut in the corner of his eye. Kim says Gregory said he was fine and didn’t want to go to the doctor. A few days later, Gregory started complaining he had a headache. Once again, he didn’t want to go to urgent care and said he was fine until that Wednesday. He was rushed to the hospital and put on life support.

“Apparently it looked like he had the subdural hematoma; a slow brain bleed and it caused him to have a massive stroke,” Trimble said.

Two days later, Gregory passed away.

Kim says just days earlier, her husband was walking, talking, working, and living life like nothing had happened. Kim says her late husband was fun-loving and a great guy to enjoy life with.

When Kim heard of Bob Saget’s death from a head injury, it shook her and took her back to what happened to her husband. She is urging everyone to treat a head injury as serious as it can be.

“Make sure that you get yourself checked or your family member checked and that way, if it does turn out to be nothing wonderful and if it does turn out to be something, you won’t have that guilt of what if. I still struggle with that 13 years later. What if? What if I made him go to the hospital?” Kim said.

Trimble says you also need to be an advocate for yourself or family member or friend. You may end up saving a life.

You can find out more helpful information from the Brain Injury Association of America here: https://www.biausa.org/public-affairs/public-awareness/brain-injury-awareness

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.