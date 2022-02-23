Emerald Mountain home destroyed in Wednesday morning fire

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County community is rallying around a family that managed to escape a house fire Wednesday morning with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.

The blaze broke out around 10 a.m. at a home on Woodland Path, located in the Emerald Mountain subdivision near the Redland community.

Firefighters from the nearby Emerald Mountain Volunteer Fire Department raced to the scene, located less than a mile from the fire station, where they worked to put out the flames.

A home in the Emerald Mountain subdivision in Elmore County was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

Crews were unable to save the structure, however. Flames took off the roof, gutted the structure, and destroyed two vehicles. Siding on the home next door also appeared to sustain heat damage.

A family in the Emerald Mountain subdivision in Elmore County lost their home in a Wednesday morning fire. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by members of the Emerald Mountain neighborhood with multiple efforts underway to assist the family in any way possible.

