Few showers today with first of 3 upcoming systems

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures will again warm quite a bit today well into the 70s today with some morning fog and low clouds giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. We do expect a few showers with an approaching cold front this morning into the early afternoon, but many stay dry.

A few showers possible today with a range in temperatures from north to south. (WSFA 12 News)

Those with the highest chance of seeing those showers will be along and north of the U.S. 80 corridor. The farther south you go, the lower your chance of seeing any raindrops today. Even if you see a shower, it won’t last long and most of the day is dry.

The cold front will attempt to push through our area, but won’t get much farther south than U.S. 80. That will result in a temperature spread across our viewing area. Highs south of U.S. 80 are mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s; it’ll get progressively cooler the farther north of U.S. 80 you go. It will depend on exactly where the front stalls out.

Showers are possible today, early Friday and again late this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

A dry day is in the cards tomorrow with most in the upper 70s. The morning will start cloudy again, but the afternoon will feature some sunshine.

Another cold front will sweep through early Friday, putting an end to the warmth and mugginess. A band of showers will be possible as it comes through early Friday, but we aren’t expecting much more than 1-3 hours of showers for any one location.

Much cooler weather arrives by Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Cooler air will push back into Central Alabama courtesy of that cold front. Highs likely stay in the 60s on Friday and Saturday. The exception will be southern and southeastern parts of the state, which could hit the 70s on Friday. It’s also possible a good portion of us struggle to get to 60 degrees on Friday.

Showers are becoming increasingly likely late this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday afternoon through the daylight hours on Saturday should be dry behind the cold front, but another chance of rain showers enters the forecast Saturday night through early Monday morning. There remains inconsistency among the models regarding this system, but there’s enough confidence to include a 40% chance of rain showers during that period.

Cooler and drier weather will be in place as we head into the first week of March; no systems are showing up in the long range models for next week at this point. Temperatures will slowly moderate throughout the week.

