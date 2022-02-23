Forum held on separating Greenville from county school system

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s a hot debate in Butler County over whether or not the city of Greenville should separate from the county to create their own school system. On Tuesday, residents gathered to learn more from experts about the process behind a possible split.

A crowd of Butler County parents and residents showed up at the LBW Conference Center to learn more about what impact a school system split could have on their children, taxes and community. A panel of experts in school system separations answered questions about revenue, personnel and what it would take to make for a seamless separation.

“We’ve not done any analysis. We’ve not collected really any data yet. We’re just here to walk you through and make you aware of the steps,” one panel member told the crowd.

There are six schools in the Butler County school system. The four within the Greenville city limits are Greenville Elementary, Greenville Middle, Greenville High and W.O. Parmer Elementary. If the city creates their own system, that would leave the county with schools in Georgiana and McKenzie.

“Some of my council members are really interested in it, but the bottom line is we’re doing it because our report card with state’s not very good,” said Mayor Dexter McLendon.

According to the state. the schools in the city limits of Greenville have lower academic ratings than the two schools outside the city limits. The city thinks separation can help improve those scores.

“Their report card and McKenzie is a B. Georgiana’s is a C. Ours is is a D, and most of the money from sales tax comes out of Greenville, so it’s our job, and I’m elected to do what’s best for Greenville, Alabama, along with my council,” McLendon said.

That school report card can be found here.

Residents came at the panel hard over concerns a list of concerns.

“The county the county money is going to supply the school,” one resident said.

“When you split the schools up it directly affects the kids that are going to school for band and things of that nature. You’re cutting those programs in half,” another said.

Many were not convinced the panel has done enough research.

‘The conversation about the city school system was started 10 years ago with this thing,” said another resident.

The decision on a split has not been made yet. McClendon said the City Council will vote on that decision at a City Council meeting in the near future.

This was not the first time Greenville city officials have attempted to separate from the county. They had considered separation about 10 years ago.

