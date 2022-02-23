Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey signs child tax credit bill, providing relief to Alabama families

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.((Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed House Bill 231, the child tax credit bill, into law.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jim Carns, R-HD 48 and Sen. Dan Roberts, R-SD 15, allows families who received the child tax credit to save money on their taxes this year. The amount will be based on the number of children in the household.

“If you have two children, this is probably right around $200 that they will not pay,” explained Sen. Dan Roberts, sponsor of SB152, the Senate version. “They’ll get a tax credit on it and save them $200 in taxes.”

Specifically, the bill allows individual taxpayers to calculate their federal income tax deduction without consideration of certain items allowed under the American Rescue Plan Act.

If you have already filed your taxes, legislators say you’ll need to make an amendment to what you’ve filed.

The governor’s office said the bill is projected to save Alabamians tens of millions of dollars.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Anderson Mitchell is facing new sex abuse charges in Autauga County, this time from a...
Sheriff’s office: More victims possible after man arrested on sex charges
Steven Michael Wehr has been arrested and charged with a Feb. 8 incident involving first-degree...
Man on probation faces state, federal charges after Montgomery carjacking
Zoe Bethel, the reigning Miss Alabama for America Strong 2021, has died at age 27.
Reports: Alabama pageant queen, conservative commentator dead at 27
Mateo Perez-Lucas is charged with second-degree assault after a Montgomery stabbing on Feb. 19,...
Montgomery man charged after victim stabbed in head, chest
A fire left a home damaged on Ingle Street Monday.
Overnight fire leaves Montgomery home damaged

Latest News

The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation that would create a new...
Alabama House approves controversial anti-riot legislation
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved legislation ending the requirement for a...
House votes to allow concealed handguns without permit
The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate the bill that mandates K-12 schools...
Alabama House advances student bathroom bill
Inside the Legislature
Alabama House advances student bathroom, permitless gun carry bills